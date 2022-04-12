The Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City announced Monday that the African Lions and the Bengal Tigers will soon have more room at the WPZoo.

The zoo says it will soon start work on a $1.6 million dollar habitat expansion project to “Build for the Big Cats”.

The construction start date has yet to be announced. The zoo says some pathways will close while the work takes place.

The Washington Park Zoo says if you’re interested in supporting the project, or any of the many other planned improvements, including the renovations to make the free flight parakeet aviary into an enclosed all season building, the monkey island renovation, a winter alligator building and a new two story classroom/gift shop building, then contact them or send contributions to the Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lakeshore Drive, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.