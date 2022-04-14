The City of La Porte’s spring clean up is slated for the end of the month, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29, city residents will be able to discard their large and heavy trash on their regular pick-up day. Dermody said this service plays a significant role in improving the community.

The following guidelines apply:

-All trash must be securely tied in bags;

-All mattresses must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered; and

-Waste generated from construction, renovation, repair and/or demolition of residences will not be collected as part of Spring Clean Up.

RTS workers will not pick up any trash that is not in compliance. Residents with questions can visit www.LaPorte.RTS.com or call 833-787-1234.