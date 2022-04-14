More than 75 companies, business professionals, and retirees came together on Thursday to meet and mentor students at the A. K. Smith Career Center’s 2022 Future Careers Expo.

Many of the volunteers conducted mock interviews with students at the daylong event, which has become an annual tradition for the LaPorte County Career and Technical Education program. Companies, armed forces representatives, and higher-education institutions also set up exhibit tables to speak with CTE students about employment, apprenticeships, and education opportunities.

Many of the students dressed professionally for the occasion, and all presented resumes to the volunteer interviewers. A team-building activity rounded out the day for students, facilitated by A. K. Smith teachers.

The A. K. Smith Career Center serves juniors and seniors from six county high schools. For more information, visit educateMC.net/careertech.