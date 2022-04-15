A team representing the A.K. Smith Career Center won the State Championship in Television (Video) Production this past Saturday, April 9 at the SkillsUSA competition in Indianapolis.

The contest required teams of two students to produce a 60-second video based on the theme “United As One,” showing how individuals can unite during difficult times. Videos were judged based on industry standards, including the quality of video and audio, and the conveyance of the theme to the viewer.

Four A. K. Smith students, who are all students at LaPorte High School, took top honors in the competition. Jake Ellis and Grant Ott-Large won first place, and Sara Emery and Sara Villa took second place.

Ellis and Ott-Large will now advance to the SkillsUSA Nationals, which will be held in Atlanta in June. A. K. Smith offers a course in Radio/Television production at LaPorte High School that is available to all students in LaPorte County schools. The instructor for the program is Don Varda.

For more information visit http://skillsUSA.org .