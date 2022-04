The Salvation Army of Michigan City recently announced that it is recruiting this year’s competitors for its Donut Day, Donut Eating Competition on June 3 at Blue Chip Casino.

Amateurs and professionals are allowed to enter this year’s Donut Day.

The final day to sign up is Friday, April 29.

Respond to the post regarding this event on the Salvation Army of Michigan City Facebook page or tag someone you think should be in it.