A Michigan City man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for a firearm offense according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sentenced was 33-year-old Colton Crawford, on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Crawford was sentenced to 7 years (84 months) in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

During a traffic stop in August 2020, police discovered a handgun, magazines, and a holster, which DNA verified Crawford possessed according to documents in this case.

Crawford has a June 2015 felony conviction in LaPorte County Superior Court which prohibits him from possessing any firearm and/or ammunition.