Bridge preventative maintenance work will result in alternating lane closures at two locations in LaPorte and Starke Counties on U.S. 30 on or after Monday, April 25.

U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Thompson Street and County Road 1350 South over Hunsley Ditch in LaPorte County and between County Road 750 East and County Road 500 North over Jain Ditch in Starke County. The right lanes and shoulders will be closed during phase one, which will be in place for around two weeks. Work will be ongoing through late May.