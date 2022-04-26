The Duneland School Corporation on Monday announced the winners of the 2022 “Teachers of the Year” and “Employee of the Year” Recognition Program.

Elementary Teacher of the Year goes to Becky Holmen of Westchester Intermediate School. Secondary Teacher of the Year goes to Justin Martinson of Chesterton High School and Employee of the Year goes to Danny Dolph, a DSC Bus Driver.

Students, former students, parents, colleagues, administrators, or members of the community were able to nominate a DSC teacher and/or classified employee for this recognition program earlier this year. A selection committee made up of DSC administrators, teachers, students, parents, and community members narrowed down the nominations and interviewed the final nominees before selecting a winner for each category.