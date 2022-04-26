The City of Valparaiso announced Monday that Harry Peterson has been sworn in on the Valparaiso City Council, as an at-large member.

Peterson was chosen by a unanimous Republican caucus to replace George Douglas who resigned on April 1 to accept the position of Development Director for the City of Valparaiso.

Douglas was elected to the City Council in 2020 and had served as City Council President. Councilman Casey Schmidt has been named the new City Council President, elected at the council’s April 11 meeting. Peterson serves as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the Porter County Prosecutor’s office. He was appointed to the board of directors for Indiana Dunes Tourism by the Porter County commissioners and currently serves as vice president of the board. He also serves on Valparaiso’s Plan Commission and as president of the Porter County American Inns of Court. He is a graduate of the Valparaiso University School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. He is also a graduate of the Valparaiso City Government Academy. Peterson has lived in Valparaiso for nearly 20 years and is an active participant in the Valpo Parks Department Softball leagues. For more information about the City of Valparaiso’s boards and commissions, visit Valpo.us.