Nearly 22,000 trout are being stocked by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife in 16 different streams across Indiana for inland trout season, which starts at 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, April 30.

The stocked trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station in LaGrange County and average roughly 11 inches in length.

To find a stocked stream near you, see the second page of the trout stocking plan at bit.ly/36XmSgi.

Trout will bite on a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Additionally, any harvested brown trout caught below the Brookville tailwater must be 18 inches or larger. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.

To fish for trout, anglers 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp. Both can be bought at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.