The Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) announced Tuesday that it was once again awarded with a grant from The Dale E. Landsman Art Foundation which supports LCA’s Teen Arts Council (TAC).

This time LCA generously received a three-year grant to help plan for the future of TAC.

In 2017, LCA founded TAC hoping it would become an inclusive and experiential program for young creative leaders across the region and offer exceptional opportunities for a diverse group of high school students interested in deepening their understanding of the art world as well as themselves.

The program is free thanks to support from groups such as the Dale E. Landsman Arts Foundation, administered by the Unity Foundation of La Porte County.

Council members take trips to regional museums and events, enjoy art workshops, visit artists’ studios, develop their individual portfolios and participate in monthly meetings. Members have opportunities to sell their work, and those wishing to pursue further education in the arts are supported and connected to college admissions processes.

The council meets on the third Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The next meeting of TAC is Thursday, April 28 at LCA. The group will be learning and experimenting with the process of gelli printing, taught by local fiber artist and print maker, Laurel Izzard. All supplies will be provided. Teens can sign up by emailing nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org, calling 874-4900 or just showing up to a meeting.