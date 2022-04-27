NIPSCO announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Urban League of Northwest Indiana for a fourth consecutive year to host the 2022 NIPSCO Energy Ambassador (NEA) Program.

In support of the college and career readiness program, NIPSCO presented $60,000 to Urban League of NWI president Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud.

The program, slated to begin in June, will consist of virtual workshops and activities geared towards educating and encouraging professions in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). In addition, the rising Junior and Senior-level high schoolers will learn from NIPSCO leaders who volunteer their time to educate students about gas and electric safety as well as NIPSCO programs and offerings such as energy efficiency, energy assistance, the electric generation transition to renewable energy and more.

Last year, 35 students completed the virtual program and went on to serve as NIPSCO Energy Ambassadors by disseminating and presenting information to their respective communities to bring awareness about safety and NIPSCO customer programs.

The primary goals of the NEA program are to:

• Expose students to STEM career options in energy as well as other career opportunities

• Build self-confidence and social-emotional tenacity to support lifelong learning and personal success

• Expand community knowledge of NIPSCO’s commitment and support through NEA Student-Led Virtual Community Education Sessions

Parents of juniors and seniors enrolled in high schools throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are invited to apply for the NEA program at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCR2022. Applications are currently being accepted through May 6.