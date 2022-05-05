Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its spring commencement exercises outdoors on Saturday, May 14 at the Hammond campus.

A total of 976 candidates, representing PNW’s five colleges, are eligible to receive degrees during commencement. This number includes 856 earning baccalaureate degrees and 120 earning master’s degrees.

PNW’s ceremony will take place south of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, 2229 173rd Street. The commencement program is scheduled to start at noon.

In case of severe weather, the back-up date is Sunday, May 15.

The keynote speaker will be Alfredo “Al” Sori, a 1989 graduate of Purdue Northwest who most recently served as division manager of Kiewit, Inc. subsidiary Mass Electric Transportation before retiring. Sori led and oversaw large-scale construction operations and industrial engineering since 1990.

Graduating seniors with the highest grade point average from each college will be presented a Chancellor’s Medallion by PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon. Other distinguished graduates will also be recognized.

In-person attendance at spring commencement will be limited to ticketed attendees. The ceremony will be livestreamed at pnw.edu/commencement-live.