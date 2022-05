The Portage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a store theft.

Photos of the suspect were released on Wednesday. The theft that occurred at Strack & Van Til on Saturday April 30 at around 11:55 a.m.

Police say if you recognize him or his vehicle —a “newer” Black Jeep Compass— to contact Detective Czilli at 219-764-5708 or message the department on Facebook.