Valparaiso Police Department announced their K9 Keno has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Keno’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

