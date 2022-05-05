The Salvation Army of Michigan City is offering free summer camp to Michigan City youth.

Registration takes place at The Salvation Army 1201 Franklin Street today (Thursday May 5), from 4-6 p.m.

The Salvation Army says it is hoping to send many children to camp this year for the multiple camps that are offered this year as in previous years.

This camp experience is offered free of charge for local families thanks to a grant Camp-goers will visit Little Pine Island near Grand Rapids, Michigan and experience the same activities camp generally has to offer. Simmons said the camp will include adventure, crafts, singing, campfires, swimming, cabins, character-building activities and other fun.

This camp experience is offered free of charge for local families thanks to a grant from Duneland Health Council and donations from the community. All costs are covered including transportation, meals, housing and activities.

It is open to students residing in Michigan City who are in first grade through 17 years of age. To register, parents must call (219) 874-6885 before May 31. Immunization records, insurance information and proof of residency will be required at the registration appointment.

Camps offered:

-Jr. Adventure Camp June 14-17 (Completed grades 1-5)

-Music Camp June 18-25 (Ages 9-17)

-Sports Camp June 28-July 1 (Completed grades 6-12)

-Mini Mites July 5-7 (Completed grades K-3)

-High Adventure July 5-7 (Completed grades 6-12)

-Jr. Sports July 11-14 (Completed grades 1-5)

-Adventure July 18-22 (Completed grades 6-12)

More information regarding summer camp, or other Salvation Army programs, is available by contacting The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885 or visiting www.samichigancity.org.