The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday that sent one person to the hospital.

At 12:50 a.m. dispatch received a call regarding shots being fired and that one person had been shot in the 200 block of Thurman Avenue. When officers arrived they learned one person had been shot in the arm. The Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene and transported the person to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for evidence and witnesses.

Witnesses were interviewed by officers at the scene to gather more information. Detectives were also called to the scene. The MCPD said Thursday that detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, attempting to identify any suspects, searching for video surveillance in the area and processing evidence collected at the scene.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1088, or email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

You can contact MCPD through Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.