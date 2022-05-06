The Indiana DNR would like more information about the wildlife that spend time around Indiana’s waterways and are asking paddlers for help.

Volunteer paddlers can sign up to complete paddling trip postcards documenting the wildlife they observe while floating from June 1 to July 31.

Volunteers will be mailed a packet when they sign up. Previous volunteers will be mailed a new packet and do not need to sign up again. The information collected will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time.

See more information on the DNR website.