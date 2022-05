The Town of Chesterton says emergency repairs to a collapsed sanitary sewer lateral serving the apartments at 610 Wabash Ave. will force the closure of Wabash Ave. between North Eighth Street and Locust Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.

There will be no access for emergency vehicles.

The detour will be North 4th Street south to Broadway, then west to North 8th Street, then north to Wabash Avenue.