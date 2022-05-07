Two groups of scammers on the hunt to victimize others have been frequenting gas stations in the northern half of the county, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page Friday.

Police stated that one is operating out of a white Ford Explorer and the other is a gray Dodge Avenger.

The scammers approach citizens with various sob stories and gas money requests.

In exchange for money, the scammers begin attempting to trade jewelry, all of which is fake, police said.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office stated on their Facebook page, “Do not entertain these crooks!”