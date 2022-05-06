Visitors from the Unity Foundation of La Porte County stopped by Michigan City High School Thursday afternoon for a tour of the school’s Manufacturing, Safe Harbor Robotics, Engineering and Compressed Air labs.

The electric vehicles that students built will be racing at Purdue on May 21.

Michigan City High School’s engineering and tech programs are giving students hands-on experience, dual credit, internships, summer jobs, and research opportunities.

See additional photos on the Michigan City High School Facebook page.