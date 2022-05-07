The City of Portage announced City Hall will be on the move back to its home headquarters Monday, May 9.

Renovations to City Hall are nearly complete and the city says there will “still be a few loose ends to tie up” once they’ve moved in.

City offices and employees will begin to move back in on Monday. The move could take a few days.

Until the move back home is completed, the city will still be operating out of their temporary offices at Woodland Park.

The City Council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, will be held at Woodland Park.

The city is planning an open house for the public to view the newly renovated City Hall for 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, just before that evening’s City Council meeting.

The city says more information will be provided in the coming days.