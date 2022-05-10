Major Haferkamp was hired by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Deputy on January 7, 1989. On June 1, 1991, he was promoted to the Merit Division and attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy that fall. Until the spring of 2000, Major Haferkamp was a patrol deputy. On May 1, 2000, he transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) where he served as a detective.

On May 14, 2003, Major Haferkamp was promoted to the rank of sergeant. On April 30, 2011, he was promoted to the rank of Captain. On April 11, 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Major.

During his three-plus decade career as a Merit Deputy, Major Haferkamp served in every facet of the agency: Jail Division, Patrol Division, CID, Warrants Division, and the Administration. For the past decade, he served as a member of the Administration in a various capacity – Administrative Captain, Jail Commander and most recently Major.

Major Haferkamp is a founding member of the Emergency Response Team, a Firearms Instructor, and a US Navy veteran. He has transitioned to a position within the Civil Division where his responsibilities with include civil process and verification of sex and violent offenders.

Sheriff Boyd stated, “I publicly thank Major Haferkamp for his service and countless sacrifices that he and his wife have made for the people of La Porte County as a deputy. We are very fortunate he has accepted a position as a Civil Process Server. He has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience having most recently supervised the Civil Division. I wish Heath nothing but the best and good health.”