Unity Foundation of La Porte County announced Monday that it is increasing the amount of funding available for projects through its Community “Power for Good” Grant Program.

Starting this year, organizations may apply for two grants of up to $5,000 each to fund projects that strengthen La Porte County in meaningful ways. Applications will be accepted through Friday, July 22, 2022.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations located in or serving La Porte County residents. In addition, churches may request funds for non-religious purposes, such as community programs or projects.

Governmental bodies, including townships and fire districts, as well as educational institutions and teachers may also apply. Interested applicants are encouraged to re view the information available on Unity’s website, uflc.net/grants/community-grants, prior to beginning an application.

“These grants are made possible because of generous donors who are interested in investing in the well-being of our county,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.

For more information on Unity’s grant programs or to donate, contact Shannon Walker at (219)879-0327, email unity @uflc.net or visit uflc.