A bridge painting project is causing lane shifts and overnight lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 20 and State Road 49 in Lake County.

Work is in the eastbound direction, with lanes shifting toward the median and three lanes are open to traffic through the work zone.

When eastbound is complete, work will flip to the westbound side with lane shifts and three lanes open through the work zone. Each direction will take approximately three weeks to complete, and work will wrap up in late June.

Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through this work zone.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures, as well as changing traffic patterns in the area.