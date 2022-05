Portage City Hall is open for business, the city said Wednesday.

City offices are no longer working from Woodland Park and city meetings are also being scheduled back at City Hall.

For now, the city knows the Board of Zoning Appeals on May 23 as well as the Redevelopment Commission on May 26 will be held in the new council chambers at City Hall.

The Board of Works will hold its May 24 meeting at Woodland Park before transitioning to City Hall.