The Valparaiso and Portage Police Departments announced Wednesday that they were the recipients of a donation of four Phillips brand, FRX model automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The AEDs were purchased from Lakeshore CPR & Safety Training at a special price and donated by the Northwest Indiana Dental Society. The life-saving equipment will be assigned to officers of each department’s respective patrol divisions.

The Valparaiso Police Department stated that, “having this equipment at the ready in police vehicles already dispersed throughout our cities will allow first responders to arrive at scenes more rapidly, where such equipment is needed. During these heart health emergencies, seconds can mean the difference between life and death. We are incredibly grateful to the Northwest Indiana Dental Society for considering each of our agencies when making this donation.”