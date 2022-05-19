A fatal crash occurred Wednesday night on I-80 according to the Indiana State Police.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash between a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car that had occurred on Interstate 80 at the 15.3 mile-marker in the eastbound lanes. The 15.3 mile-marker is just east of the Ripley Street exit. The crash resulted in both vehicles catching on fire and claimed the life of one individual.

Preliminary crash investigation by Trooper William Carlson determined that the Chevrolet was stationary in the roadway for an unknown reason when it was struck by the semi tractor-trailer. As a result of the collision, both vehicles caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi tractor-trailer reported no injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time until positive identification and notification to the next of kin can be made.