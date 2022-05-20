Horizon bank is welcoming Julia Harris-Diaz as a Bilingual Branch Manager of their La Porte office located at 301 Boyd Blvd.

Harris is fluent in Spanish. She will oversee the daily retail operations along with managing sales and service of the branch.

Harris has 14 years of banking experience. She was in the previous positions of teller, customer service representative, supervisor of the Wolves Student branch located at Michigan City High School and Assistant Branch Manager.

Harris is a Member of the Diversity and Inclusion Advisor Resource Group at Horizon Bank; is a graduate of Leadership LaPorte County and member of the LaPorte Jaycees.