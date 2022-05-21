Michigan City’s Washington Park Zoo said on Friday that there has not been a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within 100 miles of the zoo in the past 30 days, which means they can start reducing quarantine measures for some of their bird areas.

Parrots, upper aviary, Red Barn birds, and some raptors are now back in their exhibit outdoors.

The zoo said its island ducks, parakeet aviary, and many of the raptors will be staying in their holding areas for a bit longer, as the zoo continues to monitor reports from the surrounding area and carry on with current precautions against attracting wild birds.

The zoo’s off-site programs are still on hold to keep the animals on premises and in controlled environments.