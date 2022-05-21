A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Merrillville teen.

The Merrillville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Amari McDade, described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

McDade is missing from Merrillville and was last seen on Thursday, May 19, at 11:46 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police say if you have any information on Amari McDade, to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.