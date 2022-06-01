Unity Foundation of La Porte County is celebrating its 30th Anniversary by hosting La Porte County Gives, a 30 hour fundraising event between September 30 and October 1, at laportecountygives.net.

Funds raised will be matched in proportion to dollars raised, and participants can compete for additional prizes. Unity’s 25th Anniversary La Porte County Gives fundraising event raised over $360,000 for 60 funds. Permanent, endowed funds held at Unity are eligible to participate.

Participants will raise greater awareness for their mission and expand their network. La Porte County Gives provides opportunities to engage volunteers, donors and board members and reach new donors. Registration for eligible funds is open now through Friday, September 9. Interested participants are encouraged to join an informational webinar and training on June 9 at 3:00 p.m. More information is available on laportecountygives.net.

An additional $20,000 in special prizes and $11,000 in Leave a Legacy prizes are available for participating funds to leverage as part of the event. The Unity Foundation says that gifts and matching funds earned will be split evenly between endowment fund principal and spendable.

For more information on La Porte County Gives go to laportecountygives.net or call Jamie Miller, Unity Foundation Development Officer, at 219-879-0327.