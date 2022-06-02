Indiana residents can no longer receive emergency enhanced SNAP benefits, as May was the final month of the service, according to the Family and Social Services Administration.

The FSSA says that now, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will again, as it was before the pandemic, be based on eligibility factors – household size, income and allowable deductions.

More information on how the benefit amount changes during and after the pandemic can be found here.

For more information on the SNAP program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, visit https://www.in.gov/fssa.

Additionally, Michigan City Area Schools has a summer meal program for students. A list of sites can be found here.