The Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Lake County Metro Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be connected with a homicide.

20-year-old Derrick Davis was shot and killed near W. 21st Avenue & Clark Road in Gary Friday morning. Investigators believe Davis was in a silver Hyundai Sonata when a suspect opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The vehicle police are looking for is a gold-colored Chevy Suburban with aftermarket tail lights similar to those found on a Cadillac. The windows of the Suburban are tinted, including the front windshield. A photo of the vehicle can be found on the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Report-A-Crime Hotline at 1-800-750-2746.