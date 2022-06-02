Franciscan Health Senior Promise says it will provide “fresh air and celebrations” at its Strawberry Festivals to the public throughout Indiana in June.

The festivals provide strawberry shortcake, ice cream and the opportunity for fellowship. In Northwest Indiana, Franciscan Health Crown Point will present the festival from 12:30 to 2:30PM, Thursday, June 16, at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St. The event is free, and all are invited to attend.

Senior Promise members also will be able to sign up for summer road trips in coordination with Imperial Travel of Lafayette. Upcoming bus trips will take travelers to:

June 28 – French Lick, Indiana. An opportunity for shopping, dining, and the option of visiting a local casino.

July 13 – Williamstown, Kentucky. “Ark Encounter,” which features a full-size replica of Noah’s Ark.

July 27 – Indianapolis. Beef and Boards Dinner Theater. Enjoy a meal and the show “The Honky Tonk Angels.”

Those 55 and older are eligible to join Franciscan Health Senior Promise, a membership program that provides special benefits, services and support to more than 30,000 members across Indiana. The organization also offers Medicare and insurance advice you could trust. Complementary consultations with a licensed insurance agent at Franciscan Insurance Services are available to its members.

For more information about the upcoming events and Franciscan Health Senior Promise, call (317) 528-8277.