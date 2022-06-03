Police have made an arrest stemming from the shooting that occurred Memorial Day at Stop 2 beach in Michigan City, which left one person shot with life-threatening injuries.

During the incident officers responding to the area located a vehicle matching the description given by dispatch, driving east on Lakeshore Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued to flee from police east on Lakeshore Drive.

The vehicle came to a stop in the 1600 Block of Lakeshore Drive and the suspect, later identified as 18-year old Julius Bowen of Michigan City, fled the vehicle north on foot. Police said Bowen was carrying what appeared to be two handguns. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and two handguns were recovered. Bowen was charged with resisting law enforcement, and two counts of possession of a handgun without a license.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Donald Deal of Michigan City was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Late Monday evening, a person of interest turned themselves into the Michigan City Police Department regarding the shooting at Washington Park Stop 2. That subject was identified as 20-year-old DeMarco Nichols of Michigan City. Probable cause was found to charge Nichols with aggravated battery. Nichols was issued a $25,000 cash bond and had his initial appearance on June 2.