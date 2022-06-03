The Ogden Dunes Police Department is reminding residents that summer parking restrictions are currently in effect.

Police say all vehicles parked within the restricted area must display a valid 2022 beach area parking permit.

All parking permits are available at Town Hall Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Police say if you are unable to stop into town hall during these hours, call 219-762-4125 to make arrangements to get your permits.

Police noted that the restricted parking area has been expanded. You now need a parking permit to park on Diana Road from Sunset Trail to Valerie Road/Ski Hill Road. You also need a parking permit to park on Hillcrest Road from Beach Lane to Ogden Road.

Police say if you are a resident living within this expanded area, you now need parking permits to park on the street in front of your home. Vehicles parked within the restricted area without a valid beach area parking permit are subject to being ticketed and / or impounded.

Police also stated, “If you live within the restricted parking area and are having a contractor do work, please remind them that they need to get a contractor parking permit from Town Hall. These permits are valid only at the property where work is being done and do not cost anything.

As a reminder of other parking rules throughout town, vehicles may not be parked on the roadway and all tires must be off the roadway. Do not block fire hydrants or private driveways, and please remember and remind your guests that you cannot park on private driveways that you do not have permission to park on.”

Police are also reminding the public that dogs are no longer allowed on the beach.