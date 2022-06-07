Overnight lane closures are scheduled for this evening, June 7, for pavement repairs ahead of ongoing construction on I-65 between U.S. 30 and I-80/94.

Overnight lane closures on or after Thursday, June 9 will be used to set up the new maintenance of traffic.

Starting on or after the morning of June 10, three travel lanes will be open to traffic but will be shifted to make room for the work zone. INDOT says motorists should follow lane markings carefully through these traffic shifts.

The ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound will be closed through early September. INDOT says motorists should follow the marked detours, which will utilize I-80/94, State Road 53/Broadway and 61st Avenue.

Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through this work zone. Three lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained during daytime hours. INDOT says motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through this fall.

This contract includes concrete pavement restoration on I-65 from U.S. 30 to I-80/94, as well as bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects on I-65 at 53rd Avenue and 37th Avenue / Ridge Road. Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023, with work this year wrapping up in November.