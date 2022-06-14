An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. central time Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday night for the counties of LaPorte, St. Joseph, and Starke within the WIMS listening area.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service says to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

The NWS added, “Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”

Additionally a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the counties of Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper within the WIMS listening area.

Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109 degrees expected through Wednesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.