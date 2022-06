Beginning Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, drivers along Willowcreek Road, between Lute Road and U.S. 6, can expect lane restrictions.

Indiana American Water has informed the city that work will begin to repair the “dip” on Willowcreek Road by their contractor.

The roadway was damaged by a water main break several months ago.

The city is telling drivers to drive safely through the area and look out for the construction workers repairing the roadway.