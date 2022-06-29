Forbes has recognized Centier Bank as a top-rated bank in the state of Indiana for the fourth consecutive year.

Forbes conducts its annual Best-In-State-Banks survey through market research firm Statista. Over 26,000 customers are independently surveyed nationwide to rate their banking relationships for overall satisfaction, but also considering trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

According to Forbes, scores are based on a 1-100 scale, ranging from 74.2 to 93.6, and out of more than 5,000 banks in the country, just 2.7% of all banks nationwide made the cut. Excluded from the survey were institutions that have branches in more than 14 states, barring from consideration big national banks.

To see the full list of Forbes Best in State Banks, click here. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.