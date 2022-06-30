The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will target boating while under the influence on Independence Day weekend.

Indiana Conservation Officers, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard will participate in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend from July 2-4.

During those days, law enforcement agencies from across the country will be focused on educating boaters about safe boating practices, including sober boating. Because alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, Indiana Conservation Officers will be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for boat operators and their passengers.

Boaters during Independence Day weekend will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints. The aim of the combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies and outreach partners is to remove impaired operators from our waterways, providing a safer and enjoyable experience for everyone on the water.

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water. Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.

Visit operationdrywater.org or on.IN.gov/dnrlaw for more information about boating under the influence.