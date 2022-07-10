Franciscan Health is offering grief support group sessions at some of their locations beginning Aug. 2. Those experiencing the loss of a loved one can often find support and wisdom by meeting with others who are finding their own way through the grieving process.

The Palliative Care Department at Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster offers grief support groups, which are open to the community. The 10-week summer session will be 6-7:30PM on Tuesdays from August 2 to October 4 at a Franciscan Health location to be specified after registration.

The groups use the book “Understanding Your Grief” by Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D., as a guide through the journey of loss to healing.

For more information or to register, call Nicholas Perkins or Chris Kalina at (219) 864-2055.