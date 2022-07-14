Three students from La Porte County received scholarships Wednesday in honor of fallen La Porte County Sheriff’s Patrolman Neil Thompson. The students were presented with the scholarships at the La Porte County Sheriff’s Merit Board July meeting.

Alexis Becker (daughter of Brian and Leslie Crook) is a 2022 graduate of La Porte High School. Roman Piergalski (son of Brian and Ursula Piergalski) and Nicholas Boyd (son of John and Amy Boyd) are 2022 graduates of New Prairie High School.

Alexis will be attending Indiana University and plans to major in psychology. Roman will be attending Nova Southeastern University and plans to major in marine biology. Nicholas will be attending Butler University and plans to major in marketing.

Patrolman Thompson, killed in the line of duty on September 21, 1980, is the only member of the Sheriff’s Office to have died in the line of duty. Following his death, a scholarship was established in his honor for sons and daughters of Sheriff’s Office employees who continue their education beyond high school at a college or university.

The Neil Thompson Memorial Scholarship is managed by the Unity Foundation of La Porte County. Further information regarding the scholarship can be found by visiting https://uflc.net, by calling (219) 879-0327 or by email at unity@uflc.net.