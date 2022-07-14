The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has opened nominations for the 2022 Innovators Awards. In addition to inducting Individual and Team Honorees into the Society, three unique awards will be considered: Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation, Society of Innovators Fellows, and the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award.

Purdue Northwest says the Society of Innovators “celebrates the spirit of creativity and ingenuity by discovering, honoring and celebrating innovators from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana.”

“Celebrating individuals and teams driving innovation in Northwest Indiana shines a bright light on the incredible spirit of innovation that has made our Region home to so many great innovative leaders over the years,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators. “Throughout history, periods of uncertainty and disruption have also proven to be the fertile times for nurturing new ideas and real progress. We know there are many innovative leaders in our communities who have been pushing ideas forward these past couple of years, and we know that the Region is rich with innovative thinkers working under-the-radar who are thinking of better ways to do business, creating new products and processes in order to chart a better path for us all. We salute them and hope to honor more incredibly innovative leaders again this year.”

Individuals and teams are nominated via an online application. Inductees are selected through a rigorous process by regional leaders that form a selection committee chosen by the board of directors of the Society based upon criteria established by the board.

Applications for the 2022 Innovators Awards will be accepted through Sept. 9 and are open to all innovators, regardless of discipline, industry or background. Third-party nominations and self-applications are both welcomed. More information can be found online at pnw.edu/innovators-awards or by reaching out to Jason Williams at jawilliams@pnw.edu.

“The awards highlight the innovations that are occurring every day in Northwest Indiana and the wide range of contributions made by inductees to drive economic and community development across our region,” said Gary Johnson, retired president of Mortar Net Solutions and chairman of the board for the Society of Innovators. “The breadth of the awards across sectors, for-profit to not-for-profit organizations, large to small, and urban to rural also demonstrates an important tenet of the Society – innovation can come from anywhere and anyone can be an innovator.”

The annual Society of Innovators Awards Luncheon will be held on Nov. 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville, IN. Sponsorships are available. Please contact societyofinnovators@pnw.edu for more details.

For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.