The City of Portage’s Utility Department is taking orders for 55- gallon rain barrels for residential usage.

The limit is one barrel per household. The cost is $25 each. A limit of 135 barrels will be sold at that price. After the limit is met, additional barrels may be purchased for $54.

The deadline for mail orders is Aug. 19 and for online orders, the deadline is Aug. 22

See a flyer on how to order the barrels on the Portage Indiana Government Facebook page.

A link to the company to order online has been posted to the Portage Indiana Government Facebook page as well.

For more information, call the Utility Service MS-4 program at 219-763-2986 or email kegolf@portage-in.com