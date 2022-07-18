Michigan City Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman died in an apparent shooting early Sunday.

At 01:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire. Upon their arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway at Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue.

Officers found that the woman had an apparent gunshot wound, at which time they attempted lifesaving measures. The woman died from her injuries at Franciscan Alliance Hospital.

Detectives from the Michigan City Police Department were called in to investigate. The investigation is ongoing and at this time there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting death is asked to contact lead detective Det. Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

Information can also be provided to the department’s Crime Tip Hotline which is 219-873-1488 or the departmental Facebook page.

Michigan City Police stated on their Facebook page that, “Chief Campbell states that the Michigan City Police Department has worked extremely hard to combat gun violence in our city. Prior to July, our department confiscated more than 167 guns from the streets and made numerous gun related arrests. We will be hosting a Public Safety Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at New Hope Church in Michigan City to outline what will be doing to combat these recent incidents. The public is encouraged to attend and engage in solution seeking dialogue.”