The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce announced Michele Gustin as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the Second Quarter of 2022.

“As a new Michigan City Chamber Ambassador, I have enjoyed the great networking opportunities and many benefits the Chamber offers its members,” stated Gustin. “It’s been a great way to be more involved in the city and a wonderful way to meet business owners.”

The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending Chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, and in person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, Gustin helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aid in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members through reinforcing the Chamber benefits.

“We are happy to have Michele as an Ambassador,” stated Chamber Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Dan Hogan. “Not only is Michele actively willing to volunteer for the Chamber of Commerce, but she is also one of the first to help other organizations. She truly is an advocate for all of Michigan City!”

Outside of the Chamber, Gustin is the Operations and Programming Manager with The Barker Mansion, the historic 1857 home of entrepreneur, civic leader, and philanthropist John H. Barker. When not working, Michele likes to listen to live music, travel, and be a mom to her two sons, Robby and Jack.