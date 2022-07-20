Northwest Medical Group cardiologist, Maya Kommineni, M.D., MPH, recently added a new office at Northwest Health – Michigan City located at 3777 N. Frontage Road in Michigan City.

She will continue to see patients at her offices in Valparaiso and Portage as well.

Dr. Kommineni uses a multidisciplinary approach to cardiovascular disease management. She has specific interests in preventive cardiology, cardiovascular nutrition, women’s cardiac health and cardio-oncology, the cardiac care of patients undergoing both chemo and radiation therapy.

She is accepting new patients and accepts most insurance including Medicine and Medicaid. To make an appointment with Dr. Kommineni at her Michigan City office, call 219-879-6021.

Beginning in August, Northwest Medical Group cardiologist, Sammi Dali, M.D., FSCAI, FACC, will begin seeing patients at two new locations: one in Northwest Health – Chesterton located at 650 Dickinson Road and another in the Northwest Health Medical Plaza at 85 East US Highway 6 in Valparaiso. He will continue to see patients at his Michigan City office.

Dr. Dali has special interest in preventive cardiology and cardiovascular health. He offers treatment for a range of conditions including hypertension, heart failure, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease and structural heart disease.

Dali is accepting new patients and accepts most insurance including Medicine and Medicaid. To make an appointment with Dali at his Chesterton or Valparaiso office, call 219-983-6300.

To learn more about Kommineni and Dali, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.