A Michigan City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Kylie McKee, police said.

On Wednesday, the case investigation was presented to the Honorable Judge Jamie Oss in Superior Court #1 and probable cause was found to affect the arrest of 25-year-old Robert Dervate Curry of Michigan City for murder.

On Sunday at around 1:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.

Upon their arrival, Officers located an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway. Officers found that the woman had an apparent gunshot wound, at which time they attempted lifesaving measures.

The woman died from her injuries at Franciscan Health Michigan City and was identified as 25-year-old, Michigan City resident, Kylie McKee.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed and located a person of interest in reference to the homicide.

Police said Thursday that Curry was being held at LaPorte County Jail on $1,000,000.00 bond and scheduled to make his initial appearance in Superior Court #1 on July 26.

MCPD would ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Corporal Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

They would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say that you can always request to remain anonymous.